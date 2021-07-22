Nevada, Missouri, man convicted on 33 counts of sexual abuse crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office convicted a Nevada, Missouri, man on 33 sex-related crimes which began in 2006 and happened in Jackson County.

Stephen D. Turner, 55, was convicted on multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation, first degree statutory sodomy, first degree statutory rape, second degree statutory sodomy, second degree statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance.

According to court documents, one victim reported the first incident with Turner was when she was four years old.

The crimes took place at homes located in Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs and Springfield, Missouri.

Turner will be sentenced at a future date which has yet to be set.

