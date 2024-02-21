New app, website allows crime victims to report incidents to Lawrence police online

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Certain crimes may now be reported online to the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department (LKPD) through a new app and website, according to a LKPD press release.

Victims of non-emergency crimes — including certain thefts; auto burglary; criminal damage to property; criminal use of financial card; and shoplifting — can now use the SeeClickFix app to report incidents to Lawrence police. Reports can also be made online through the city's website.

Victims of theft inside their homes or businesses cannot use the app to report the crime; only items stolen from properties outside businesses or residencies may be reported, including vehicles and items inside vehicles.

Stores can utilize the app and website to report shoplifting.

Residents can also use the new resource to report issues with private property, public space maintenance, trash collection and more.

—

