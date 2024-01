KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New Jersey man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Leavenworth County Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to WB I-70 near the Loring Road mile maker shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Troopers say Damian Osborne, 24 was driving westbound on the Turnpike when his 2004 Buick Century left the roadway to the left and collided into the sign pillar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol.