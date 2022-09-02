New Orleans police, KCPD ask for public’s help locating missing juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On behalf of the New Orleans Police Department 4th District, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.

Five-year-old Vernon Willis Jr. was reportedly last seen Oct. 13, 2021, with his mother Laquanta Joseph.

Joseph does not have legal custody of Vernon.

Since they were last seen, the reporting party, who does have custody, believes Joseph and Vernon may be in another state.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in New Orleans at 504-658-6040 or 504-822-1111.

