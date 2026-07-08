New photos show suspect wanted in June bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI released additional surveillance photos Wednesday of a suspect wanted in a June bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 17 , a suspect wearing a gray Chiefs hoodie with a ski mask and sunglasses entered the Country Club Bank branch at 11006 Parallel Parkway in KCK.

The suspect, described as a heavyset male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, entered the bank and pointed a weapon at employees.

Provided by the FBI Surveillance photo showing a suspect wanted in a bank robbery on June 17, 2026, at the Country Club Bank branch in Kansas City, Kansas.

The suspect then threatened the employees and demanded money.

Provided by the FBI Surveillance photo showing a suspect wanted in a bank robbery on June 17, 2026, at the Country Club Bank branch in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later located unoccupied near Interstate 435 and Leavenworth Road.

Provided by the FBI Surveillance photo showing a suspect wanted in a bank robbery on June 17, 2026, at the Country Club Bank branch in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information can call the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.