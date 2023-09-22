New security measures announced for fans attending KCKPS football games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools announced new security measures for all high school football games after gunfire last week at a Wyandotte High School game.

The district revealed the new policies before Friday night's games.

Tonight's Wyandotte High School football game against Sumner Academy will start at 5 p.m. Not all games in the future will have a 5 p.m. start.

There are regulations for bags fans bring to games, according to a KCKPS news release.

No bags larger than 12" x 12" x 6" will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for medical purposes and diaper bags that accompany young children after proper inspection.

All items need to be easily visible.

NO backpacks will be allowed.

The use of clear bags is highly recommended.

More officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department will provide security at all of the district's football games, with help from officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.