No charges filed in case of Lawrence City Hall staff member who shot, killed a city hall intruder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence city staff members will not face charges in the Jan. 5 shooting death of a man who broke into Lawrence City Hall and got into an altercation with two city employees.

“Our office recognizes the impact this traumatic event has had on our community, city staff and Omar Dominguez Gavilan’s family and loved ones,” Douglas County District Attorney Dakota T. Loomis said in a statement. “That is why our office conducted a comprehensive review of the incident, reviewing all relevant information to ensure we reached the appropriate decision. Based upon our review of the available information, state statutes and case law, the filing of criminal charges is not warranted.”

Omar Dominguez Gavilan, 28, of Minnesota, forced his way inside city hall through a back door, went up a stairwell and broke a glass window in the stairwell door to the fourth floor.

He reached inside the broken window and managed to get inside the waiting area for the offices of the city manager, city attorney and budget manager.

The city employees tried to get Dominguez Gavilan out of the building and a physical confrontation ensued.

One of the city employees was armed with a gun and shot Dominguez Gavilan. He died of his injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.