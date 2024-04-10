No foul play suspected in death of Cole Brings Plenty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday no foul play is suspected in the death of actor Cole Brings Plenty.

Brings Plenty, 27, was found around 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 5, in a wooded area near W. 200th Street and Homestead Lane.

A vehicle was found near Brings Plenty's body, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Brings Plenty was sought by Douglas County authorities for questioning about his involvement in a domestic violence incident March 31 in Lawrence.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.