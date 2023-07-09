No injuries reported, 4 in custody after gunfire erupts in Shawnee Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people are in custody, but no injuries were reported after a shots fired incident unfolded Saturday evening in Shawnee.

Shawnee police responded to the area near Shawnee Mission Northwest on reports of gunfire about 7:38 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and left the scene after the shots were fired.

Police later received information that the vehicle involved in the gunfire were in the area near Quivira Road and west 75th Street.

Officers located the subjects allegedly involved in the incident and took them into custody without incident.

There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at (913)-631-2150.

