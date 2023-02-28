Watch Now
No injuries reported after shots fired incident triggers police chase in Independence

Posted at 6:11 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 19:11:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured after Independence police responded to reports of shots fired and later engaged in a short chase on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of S. Tomaqua Avenue at around 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers saw a suspect vehicle leaving the scene and initiated a police chase.

The chase was terminated near east 23rd Street south and south Noland Road a short time later after police lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers later determined no one was shot, but there were several homes and vehicles in the area left damaged from gunfire.

No word on what led to the gunfire, but police are speaking with witnesses.

