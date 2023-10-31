No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire on Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri..

Emergency crews were called to the 6100 block shortly after 4 a.m.

Fire was reported from the back of the house when crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department arrived to the two-story bungalow.

As crews entered, they encountered heavy fire on both floors of the home. Firefighters then backed out of the home for a time and fought it defensively, until they could knock the flames down. They then re-entered to snuff it out.

Residents of the home reportedly escaped without injury.

KCFD firefighters also sprayed water on the house next door to prevent flames from spreading.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.

