KCPD officer opens fire on suspect; suspect not hurt, taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No police officers or suspects were injured following an incident Saturday night where a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer fired their weapon.

"Just before 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to 13800 block of Madison in regard to a suspicious party who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle," a KCPD spokesperson said. "As they approached the vehicle they observed the driver inside with multiple firearms. The driver would not comply and one officer discharged a weapon."

The driver then fled and after a short pursuit was taken into custody by officers from the Leawood Police Department.

