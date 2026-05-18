‘Nobody is above the law’: MSHP trooper faces 13 criminal charges in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson called a press conference Monday morning to announce 13 criminal charges against a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

Cpl. Charles Nate Bradley, 51, faces 10 counts of tampering with evidence, one count of acceding to corruption by a public servant, one count of stealing ($25,000 or more), and one count of first-degree property damage.

Johnson said Bradley is accused of using his badge to take advantage of Jackson County residents rather than protect, damaging public trust in officers who serve honorably.

“A badge is a symbol of responsibility and public trust, and when that trust is betrayed, there must be accountability. And today’s indictment makes clear that nobody is above the law," Johnson said.

Jackson County prosecutor outlines charges against a MSHP trooper

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, KCPD, Missouri Department of Revenue and the Leawood, Kansas, Police Department worked together for more than a year to investigate Bradley.

Bradley is accused of mishandling evidence in stolen vehicle investigations and being involved in a towing corruption scheme.

The 10 counts of tampering with physical evidence refer to Bradley using his position as a MSHP trooper to help towing companies profit from towing and storing about 20 stolen vehicles, Johnson said.

He allegedly removed stolen vehicles from the stolen auto database and completed false police reports. Johnson said his actions prevented KCPD from conducting proper investigations and delayed victims from recovering their vehicles.

Jackson County Sheriff/Detention Center Mug shot of Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Charles Nate Bradley.

In total, the prosecutor estimates Bradley allowed towing companies to rack up more than $67,000 in towing invoices from victims and their insurance companies.

The charge of acceding to corruption by a public servant was brought against the trooper for allegedly accepting gifts from a towing operator in exchange for preferential treatment. Bradley is said to have aided the towing operator in recovering stolen vehicles on behalf of law enforcement, intentionally delaying the recovery of stolen vehicles.

Johnson explained the stealing charge concerns Bradley allegedly receiving a $35,000 stolen necklace from a jewelry store burglary via a confidential informant. The prosecutor said Bradley was in possession of the necklace for more than nine months, despite knowing it was stolen and part of a KCPD investigation.

Finally, the prosecutor said the first-degree property damage charge is in response to Bradley instructing a tow operator to intentionally damage the tires of a stolen vehicle. KCPD was not alerted that the vehicle had been located, so it was not processed for evidence.

Johnson said this investigation began after stolen vehicle victims spoke out about predatory towing practices.

“We cannot ask this community to trust law enforcement if we look the other way when injustice occurs," she said. "We will always hold individuals accountable, regardless of who they are.”

Bradley was indicted by a grand jury on April 30. He self-surrendered on Friday, May 15, and was released on a $30,000 (10%) bond.

The highway patrol confirmed to KSHB 41 that Bradley joined the agency in July 1997 and was assigned to the Division of Drug and Crime Control as a Troop A criminal investigator.

"The Patrol is fully cooperating with the investigation. In accordance with Patrol policy, our Professional Standards Division has been notified of the incident," a MSHP spokesperson shared in a statement. "While the administrative review process continues, Corporal Bradley is on administrative leave without pay, effective May 5, 2026."

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