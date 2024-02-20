Semi truck fire, collision impact traffic on northbound I-35 near Gardner Road Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 northbound was shut down Tuesday morning near Gardner Road in Gardner, Kansas.

Shortly after 4 a.m. a semi truck hauling car batteries caught fire in the area and spilled its contents onto the roadway.

Another collision involving two vehicles took place in the area.

One occupant of the two-vehicle crash was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Crews shut down I-35 northbound in the area while working to clear the scene.

One northbound lane of the interstate reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

