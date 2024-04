KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway are closed north of Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, due to a collision.

The incident began at 1:05 p.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

Serious injuries were reported in the collision, per KCPD.

The scene is estimated to be cleared by 2:35 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

