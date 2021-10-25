Northland landlord charged with murder in tenant's death during heating dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, landlord faces two felony charges, second-degree murder and armed criminal action, in connection with the death of one of his tenants .

Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordan McBeth, 44, after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death during an argument about heating at the residence.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called Friday to the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue on Friday regarding a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a bystander pointing a gun at McBeth after witnesses said they saw him stab Gilland, according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

Paramedics located Gilland and pronounced him dead on the scene. A medical examiner reported that Gilland had been stabbed more than 30 times.

According to court documents, detectives spoke with Gilland’s girlfriend, who told police that the couple had been working with McBeth on a problem with the heater at their residence.

The girlfriend told police that the couple was exchanging messages with McBeth about the heater and possible solutions before McBeth's responses became aggressive.

She also told police that McBeth started to attack Gilland without provocation after arriving at the residence and threatened to "kill you" before the attack with a hunting knife, according to a the probable cause statement.

McBeth was taken into custody at the scene and prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .