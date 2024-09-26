Notification system kept parents informed after swatting call Thursday at Plattsburg High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A notification system kept parents informed Thursday after a caller claimed a person armed with a rifle was in a bathroom at Plattsburg High School.

The call came in about 11 a.m. to the Veteran's Suicide Hotline at Plattsburg High School, 800 W. Frost St.

A news release from the Plattsburg Police Department stated the caller said a person was locked inside a bathroom at the high school with an AR-15 rifle and planned to hurt students.

The Clinton County R-III School District went into lockdown and a full active shooter response brought police officers from Plattsburg, Kearney and Lathrop, along with troopers from the Missouri Highway Patrol and deputies from Clinton, DeKalb, Buchanan and Clay County sheriff's departments.

No one with a firearm was found after searches of the district's middle and high school buildings, including all bathrooms in both buildings, according to the news release.

The lockdown was lifted and the school day resumed.

Law officers stayed in the school district until the end of the school day, the news release states.

