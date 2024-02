KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Oak Grove man died in an crash early Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 70 to eastbound Missouri Highway 7.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man, identified as Timothy L. O'Brien, drove off the side of the roadway and hit a pole about 6:40 a.m.

He was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center and later died, a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said.

No word on what caused O'Brien to veer off the road.

—