Oak Grove man killed in Sunday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Oak Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Reinck Road, east of Route H, late Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man was driving a 2024 Ford F150 eastbound at about 11:43 p.m. when he left the roadway, struck a sign and hit a tree.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead a short time later.

