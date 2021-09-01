Oak Grove man sentenced to 35 years for fatal Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oak Grove man, who was convicted for a 2018 fatal shooting in Independence, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.

David Harris, 22, was convicted of second-degree murder, assault and two armed criminal action charges for the shooting that left Mary Schmitz dead and one other person injured in July 2018, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting took place at Cedar Brooke Apartments on Quail Creek Drive in Independence, Missouri.

Harris was sentenced to 25 years on the second-degree murder charge and the first armed criminal action charge and 10 additional years for assault and a second armed criminal action charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

Harris also briefly escaped custody while at the Jackson County Courthouse during his trial in July.