Convicted murderer briefly escapes from Eastern Jackson County Courthouse after jury verdict

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After David A. Harris was convicted of murder Thursday by a Jackson County jury, he briefly escaped and may face additional charges.
Harris, 21, apparently removed his leg brace in a bathroom and broke through a back door at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence after the jury recommendation, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The incident happened after a jury convicted Harris for murdering Mary Schmitz and wounding an unidentified man in a double shooting in September 2018 in the 1100 block of Quail Creek Drive in Independence.
A German shepherd also was killed during the shooting.
Harris was picked up a short distance away on foot and said he’d been involved in a fight with the male shooting victim at the residence before the shooting.
The jury convicted Harris of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. It recommended prison sentences of 25 years for the murder, 10 years for the assault and a total of 13 years for the armed criminal action counts.
The circumstances of Harris’ escape remain under investigation and additional charges could be filed.
