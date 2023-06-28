Oak Grove police identify 'chicken patty burglar' who stole, ate frozen food at restaurant

UPDATE, 2 p.m.| The Oak Grove Police Department has identified the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY, 12:40 p.m. | Oak Grove police are asking the public to help identify a "chicken patty burglar" who stole frozen foods from a restaurant and consumed the goods.

"We are looking into a rather ... peculiar crime and are seeking assistance in identifying the subject," the Oak Grove Police Department shared Wednesday in a Facebook post.

On June 20, an individual entered the walk-in freezer of a restaurant and stole chicken patties, breakfast sausage and cookie dough, according to Oak Grove police.

Police said the "chicken patty burglar" then took the frozen food to the customer lounge of the restaurant and began to eat it.

Someone at the restaurant called police, and the subject fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the "chicken patty burglar's" identity is asked to call the Oak Grove Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-690-3773, dial extension 1109, or email Det. Phil Griffin, referencing case 23-00384.

