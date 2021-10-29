Off-duty Missouri officer shot man who fired into bar crowd

ST. LOUIS — An off-duty suburban St. Louis police office shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd of people outside a St. Louis bar, police said.

The shootout happened late Thursday night outside The Other Place II bar, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached the crowd with a handgun, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

Investigators said the off-duty officer, who was working as security for the bar, reported seeing the man arguing with a woman outside the bar before the man retrieved a gun. The off-duty officer then confronted the man as he approached the crowd, police said, and the man reportedly fired at the officer and into the crowd, critically wounding a 52-year-old man in the crowd.

The off-duty officer, who was not hit, returned fire, hitting and critically wounding the suspected gunman, who fled the scene in a car, police said. Officials said the 52-year-old wounded man was rushed to a hospital, where he remained Friday with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspected gunman drove himself to a hospital, where his is being treated for critical injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspected gunman or the off-duty officer, whom police described as a nine-year law enforcement veteran.

