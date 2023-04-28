Officer injured after Lansing woman tries to escape custody at Leavenworth County Justice Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer was injured after a Lansing woman tried to escape custody at the Leavenworth County Justice Center on Wednesday.

Sarah Cape, 33, was arrested on Wednesday on a bond violation and was being taken from the visitation area to a jail cell when she ran.

An officer started chasing Cape and later fell and hit their hand on a trashcan. Cape was later captured before leaving the center.

Cape was later charged with attempted aggravated escape from custody and pleaded no contest.

She was previously arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses on March 29. She also pleaded no contest in those incidents.

