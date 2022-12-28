Officer involved shooting at Independence motel

An Independence police officer was involved with a shooting early this morning near a motel in the 15000 block of E. US 40 Highway.

Police say the officer was conducting proactive patrol at the motel when the shooting occurred.

The officer conducted a check of a vehicle in the parking lot was occupied. As the officer exited the patrol vehicle, a person emerged from the car with a handgun, that's when the officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

The injured suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The involved officer was not injured.

The shooting will be investigated by the Police Involved Investigations Team, a regional investigative team that was formed to investigate police use of force incidents.

The PIIT is comprised of investigators from Lee's Summit, Grandview, Independence, and Blue Springs Police Departments.

