KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The remains of a man who was reported missing were found Monday afternoon at the Arthur & Betty Verhaeghe Park in Overland Park, police said.

Around noon, volunteers were cleaning up the park when they located the man's backpack and called police.

Police responded and later located the man's remains. His identity wasn't immediately released.

The man had been reported missing for about a year.

No foul play was suspected in the incident.

