KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security guard working for Ale House was among those shot late Sunday night at a popular bar in Kansas City, Missouri's, Westport Entertainment District.

The update Monday afternoon from the Missouri State Highway Patrol comes more than 18 hours after police were first dispatched to the area around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three uniformed off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, Police officers were also working security at the bar during the shooting.

While police were among those who opened fire during the incident, none of three were among those injured.

Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Bill Lowe told KSHB 41 News on Monday that investigators recovered several shell casings from the scene. They are working to determine who fired shots that killed one person and injured five others.

Lowe said troopers were still working to piece together any suspect information.

They were also working Monday afternoon to notify family members of the victim that died from their injuries.

The shooting ensued after a fight inside of Ale House, which escalated and spilled outside the bar and onto Broadway Boulevard.

