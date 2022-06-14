Officials confirm Unified Government data centers were targeted by ransomware attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials confirmed on Tuesday that a ransomware targeted data centers from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, over Easter weekend.

According to the UG, a ransom ware attack occurs when a malicious software gains access to files or systems.

Once encrypted, the files can be held hostage until payment or ransom is paid.

The UG said it didn't pay a ransom because most of its services are supported by software as a service and cloud-based applications. All servers are routinely backed up.

“Due to the professional, fast, and tireless response of our team, we were able to quickly identify the ransomware, isolate it by shutting down any impacted servers, and immediately begin an investigation to assess our systems and data," Kevin Bibbs, director of technology services for the UG, said.

According to the UG, several state and local services provided were impacted when servers were shut down to make sure the incident remain isolated.

The UG said it will continue efforts to bolster its security systems.

