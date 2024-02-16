Oklahoma man killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 Highway in Jackson County Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man from Skiatook, Oklahoma, just north of Tulsa, died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 Highway in eastern Jackson County early Thursday morning.

Steven L. Guffey was driving westbound near 25102 E. U.S. 24 Highway when his 2010 Nissan Rogue traveled off the roadway and hit a drain culvert around 5:55 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Guffey was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by the Fort Osage Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

