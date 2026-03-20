Olathe man, 27, charged with attempted murder in Thursday stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Olathe man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing Thursday at an Olathe park.

Around 12:05 p.m. Thursday , police and paramedics were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Ridgeview Road near Olathe Two Trails Park on an aggravated battery.

When they arrived, they located a 38-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. The woman was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

A short time later, police located the suspect, later identified as Kwan Trezvant, and took him into custody.

On Friday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Trezvant with attempted first-degree murder.

An Olathe police spokesperson said the suspect and victim did not know each other and said Trezvant did not appear to be provoked before the stabbing.

Trezvant is being held without bond at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. He’s slated to make his first appearance before a judge on Friday afternoon.

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