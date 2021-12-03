Olathe man sentenced to 28 years for bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for two armed bank robberies.

Michael Shiferaw, 23, was sentenced for two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

His accomplice in the robberies, 23-year-old Kenya Breakfield, was sentenced in September to just over 6 years in prison for her role in the crimes.

In the first robbery, which took place in October 2018, Shiferaw and Breakfield went into a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, when Shiferaw fired a shot into the ceiling. He then pointed the gun at the tellers and forced them to fill a bag with money, the release said.

In the second robbery, the DOJ release said they robbed a Commerce Bank in Roeland Park, Kansas. Breakfield stayed in the vehicle, while Shiferaw entered the bank and proceeded to threaten the tellers with a gun. He fired four rounds during the robbery.

The defendants were arrested shortly after the second robbery.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Olathe Police Department, Leawood Police Department, and Roeland Park Police Department all assisted in the investigation of the case," the release said.

