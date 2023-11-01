Olathe North football player allegedly threatened Gardner Edgerton student over outcome of football game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe North High School football player is accused of threatening a student from Gardner Edgerton High School because he was upset about the outcome of a football game between the two schools, according to court documents.

Nathan P. Gunderson, 18, is charged with making a criminal threat toward the student after a football game on Sept. 29.

According to an affidavit, the student's mother contacted a school resource officer from Gardner Edgerton about the incident on Oct. 5.

The mother told the officer her son had been threatened two days after Gardner Edgerton beat Olathe North 21-14 on Sept. 29.

She provided the officer with a screenshot of a Snapchat message that said: "You lucky you f****** b****** beat us this time cause I'm coming to f****** kill you and your whole f****** team. Enjoy the little time u have on this Earth u little b****."

The student responded to Gunderson's alleged message saying, "21-24," which was a nod to the final score of the game when Gardner Edgerton beat Olathe North, according to court documents.

Gunderson allegedly responded by sending a photo of his team holding a trophy and said, "We'll see y'all again."

Police spoke with the student, who told them he added Gunderson on Snapchat prior to the game.

Gunderson didn't add the student back as a friend on the social media app until two days after the game, and that's when Gunderson allegedly sent the messages, according to court documents.

The student also told police he wasn't worried about the messages, but his mother and coaches were.

Police spoke with Gunderson, who allegedly admitted to sending the messages but said he didn't intend to act on it.

He also told police he only sent them because he was threatened by Gardner Edgerton students. He later refused to answer anymore questions without a lawyer present.

