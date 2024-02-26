Watch Now
Olathe Northwest student charged for allegedly bringing gun to school, assaulting SRO

Olathe Northwest High School
Posted at 3:08 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 16:08:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe Northwest High School student was charged Monday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the school and assaulting a student resource officer, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office announced.

On Friday, an SRO was notified the 16-year-old could have a gun.

Authorities located the student inside the school's cafeteria and removed his backpack.

During the incident, an altercation between the SRO and student ensued.

The teen is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, juvenile in possession of a firearm, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.

KSHB 41 is not naming the student because they're a minor.

He is currently in custody at a juvenile detention center and is due in court March 11.


