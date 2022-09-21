Former Olathe Northwest teacher, coach charged for sexual relationship with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe Northwest High School teacher and wrestling coach has been charged for having sexual relations with an underage student.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Steven Mesa with three counts of unlawfully engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with a person 16 or more years old.

Court documents allege that the relationship took place between July 1 and Aug. 26.

According to Mesa's employment contract, which was obtained by KSHB 41, Mesa was a physical education teacher, an assistant football and baseball coach, and a head wrestling coach.

Parents were notified on Sept. 7 by Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck that Mesa would not be returning to the school. However, the emails did not list any reason why.

Mesa was hired with by district on Aug. 6, 2001.

KSHB is reaching out to the Olathe School District for a response to the charges.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

