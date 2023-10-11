Olathe police shoot at man, later find him dead after he ran inside neighbors home

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A man was found dead after he ran inside a neighbors home and an Olathe officer shot at him, though it's not clear if he was hit by the gunfire.

About 7:29 p.m., Olathe officers responded to the 23500 block of West 126th Terrace on an assault investigation, police said.

Officers arrived and contacted a reporting party, when the man allegedly ran past officers with a gun in his hand and into the neighbors home.

As the man ran inside the home, an officer shot at the man.

The unidentified man was able to make entry into the home and the occupants ran outside.

A drone was used to clear the residence and police later determined the man was dead inside the home.

The cause of the man's death and into the incident was still under investigation late Tuesday night.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated to lead the investigation into the incident.

Police said the officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

—