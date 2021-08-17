Olathe pair convicted for 2 Johnson County bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Olathe, Kansas, men have been convicted for robbing two banks in Johnson County, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office.

In October, 2018, Michael Shiferaw, 22, and Kenya Breakfield, 23, robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas. In March, 2019, the two robbed a Commerce Bank in Roeland Park, Kansas.

Breakfield pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery.

Shiferaw went to trial and was found guilty on two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm during those robberies.

Breakfield was not charged in connection with the Commerce Bank robbery in exchange for his guilty plea to the other.

In the Wells Fargo robbery, both men entered the bank, fired shots and forced tellers to fill duffle bags with money. In the Commerce Bank robbery, Breakfield remained in a vehicle as a getaway driver while Shiferaw went inside.

A bank robbery conviction has a maximum sentence of 25 years. Discharging a firearm during a bank robbery carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, consecutive to other sentences.