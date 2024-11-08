Watch Now
Olathe PD: Person in custody following reports of alleged armed subject 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police say one person is in custody following reports Thursday of an armed subject in a neighborhood.

In a social media post, Olathe police said several police agencies responded Thursday in the 1100 block of West Spruce Street on the armed subject.

The post described the police presence as significant.

As of 5:54 p.m., police reported the subject was in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


