Olathe PD: Person in custody following reports of alleged armed subject 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police say one person is in custody following reports Thursday of an armed subject in a neighborhood.

In a social media post, Olathe police said several police agencies responded Thursday in the 1100 block of West Spruce Street on the armed subject.

SIGNIFICANT POLICE PRESENCE: There is significant police presence in the 1100 block of West Spruce Street. Numerous police agencies had an armed subject contained in the area. The subject was taken into custody. @CityofOlatheKS @OlatheFire pic.twitter.com/toEdXfmqOr — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) November 7, 2024

The post described the police presence as significant.

As of 5:54 p.m., police reported the subject was in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

