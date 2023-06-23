Olathe police: 2 people die in apparent murder-suicide Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday in Olathe, according to police.

Olate police officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to a home in the 13100 block of South Brougham Drive for a welfare check of the residents.

Inside the home, officers found a 36-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They also found a 70-year-old woman who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man and woman were family members, who lived in the home.

Olathe police aren't looking for any suspects, but they ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to to call the department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-4747-TIPS (8477).

