Olathe police ask for help locating missing man last seen in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public to help locate a man last seen June 24.

Police said Lance Nolan Morin, 32, was on foot in Kansas City, Missouri, on the day he went missing.

Morin has several tattoos, including one of trees on his neck, a feather on his left wrist, an arrow on his right wrist and a crown with "Ryan" on his right arm.

Police said he has ties to Jackson County, Missouri; Whitley County, Indiana; Grand Forks County, North Dakota; Blue Earth County, Minnesota; and Hennepin County, Minnesota.

No word on where Morin was walking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.

