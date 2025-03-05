Olathe Police Department needs public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Khloe Aldridge got into an Uber just after 4 p.m. in the 20300 block of West 151st Street in Olathe, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.

Police said she may have been going to an undisclosed location in Oak Grove, Mo.

Khloe is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has red hair and brown eyes. Khloe has a diamond nose piercing and a butterfly tattoo on her right forearm.

She was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Khloe Aldridge should call 911.

