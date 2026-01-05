Olathe police identify 2 teens, 16 and 17, killed in Saturday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police have identified two victims who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, Jan. 3.

First responders were notified of the crash by an iPhone crash notification around 10:39 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Northgate Street and East Harold Street.

A witness also reported the crash, telling dispatchers the vehicle, a red Chevrolet Corvette, had crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and police located two victims deceased inside.

On Monday, the driver was identified as 16-year-old Hayden C. Doherty, of Overland Park, Kansas. The passenger was identified as 17-year-old Addison Askew, of Olathe, Kansas.

Addison attended Olathe North High School. Principal Jason Herman sent a letter Monday to the Olathe North community.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of our fellow Olathe North student, Addison Askew, following a tragic accident," Herman wrote.

Herman said additional resources would be available at the school on Monday and Tuesday for anyone needing support.

"Take care of one another, and please keep the Askew family in your thoughts during this challenging time," Herman wrote.

Police said there appeared to be no indications of criminal activity.

