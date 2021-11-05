Olathe police investigate armed robbery from Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, around 8 a.m., Olathe Police Department officers were dispatched to the 16500 block of West 133rd Street on reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told police she was leaving her residence when a man revealed a hand gun and demanded her vehicle, according to a release from Olathe police.

She described the suspect as approximately 30 years old, about 5'10" in height and wearing a black stocking cap, camouflage face mask and black gloves.

Her vehicle has since been recovered in another area.

Olathe police are asking that anyone with information call the department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

