Olathe police investigating armed robbery in 800 block of South Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the 800 block of South Harrison Street.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two suspects were said to have entered the store.

One then walked behind the counter, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a younger male. He is pictured wearing black clothing with white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a younger female. She was captured wearing black clothing with white shoes.

Police said both suspects fled the scene in a silver pickup truck.

This incident is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 913-971-6950 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .