Olathe police investigating fatal shooting Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 15900 block of W. 127th Street on reports of an armed disturbance.

Once on the scene, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said all involved in the incident have been identified and contacted.

There is no threat to the public.

