Olathe police officer suffers minor injuries after being hit by stolen car during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man driving a stolen car allegedly hit an Olathe officer Wednesday afternoon and led police on a car chase that ended in a crash in Lenexa.

Olathe officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street, according to an Olathe Police Department news release.

The driver sped off and hit one of the Olathe police officers.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Overland Park and Lenexa police officers, along with troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, helped in the chase.

The stolen car crashed near West 87th Street Lackman Road in Lenexa.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested.

