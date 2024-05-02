Olathe police want public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 34-year-old man last seen Monday night.

Jason Wilbert was last contacted about 6:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Strang Line Road.

Wilbert is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, according to Olathe police.

He is white, with brown hair, green eyes and a beard that reaches his chest.

Wilbert also has a scar on the edge of his right eyebrow, a tattoo on the left side of his chest with the words, tree of life, according to Olathe police.

He also has a tattoo of an armor plate on his left shoulder.

No clothing description was available.

Wilbert might be driving a silver, 2008 Honda Civic with an Alabama license plate number of 14A2T5A.

Anyone with information on Jason Wilbert should call 911.

