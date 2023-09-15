Olathe School District notifies parents, staff of vague, non-credible threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District notified parents and staff Friday morning of a likely non-credible, vague threat made on social media.

In the message, the district said they were made aware of the threat on social media and engaged the district’s Safety Services department and local police, who do not believe the threat to be credible.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we will always respond quickly to ensure our students and staff are safe,” the district wrote in its statement. “We take every report of a threat seriously and will follow through the protocol to conduct a thorough investigation.”

