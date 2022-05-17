Olathe teen charged in Monday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe teen faces an attempted premeditated first degree murder charge in a shooting Monday night in Olathe .

Jalen Marquis Banks-Shepherd, 18, also is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated robbery.

Police said the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. near east Kansas City Road and north Ridgeview Road.

Banks-Shepherd allegedly tried to take the victim's fanny pack at gunpoint.

The 26-year-old victim managed to call for help after being shot.

Banks-Shepherd is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

A judge set his bond at $500,000.

