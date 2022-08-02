Olathe teenager charged with 1st degree murder in Saturday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old male from Olathe, Kansas, has been charged with one count first-degree murder and one count juvenile possession of a firearm Tuesday after a fatal shooting Saturday in Olathe.

Prosecutors are seeking to try the suspect as an adult, according to Johnson County Court documents.

The Olathe Police Department responded to a medical call at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Joel Yeldell told KSHB 41 News.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located an adult male, identified as Daniel Ward, with head trauma. The injury was later determined to be caused from gunfire. Ward was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody following an investigation by Olathe police. He will make his first appearance in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Yeldell says there was a known relationship between the teenager and Ward. Police have not yet elaborated on how the two individuals are connected.

