Olathe Uber driver charged in alleged sex crime against passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man operating an Uber on Sunday, Feb. 20 is facing sexual assault charges against a female passenger.

Mechamed Gayusi, 37, faces one count of aggravated sexual battery in connection to the incident, which was reported in Overland Park.

An Overland Park Police spokesperson said the female victim was driven home by the driver Sunday night. The spokesperson said the victim was intoxicated in the back seat and woke up to find the driver on top of her.

Gayusi was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center late Monday night, where he remained Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.

He’s set to appear next in court on March 9, 2022.

